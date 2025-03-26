Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, had an engagement on Inooro FM's KEERA Show, where she provided updates on the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare, including the implementation of the Social Health Authority which aims to enhance healthcare access for all Kenyans.

She also highlighted the importance of health workforce development to improve service delivery and the role of technological innovation and digital health solutions, such as telemedicine and e-health systems, in transforming healthcare.

Mental health initiatives were also a key focus, with the PS emphasizing the need to increase awareness, expand access to care, and implement supportive policies.

Additionally, she spoke on emergency preparedness and resilience, underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening response systems for public health emergencies. Community engagement and public awareness were also highlighted as essential components in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring that healthcare reforms are people-centered and impactful.

The Principal Secretary reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring accessible, quality healthcare for all.