Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai of the State Department for Medical Services welcomed Dr. Jennifer Galbraith, the Country Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Kenya, and Evans Kamiti, the Associate Deputy Director for Management and Operations, for a courtesy call.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of collaboration and partnership to address emerging disease threats, specifically focused on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Cholera, and COVID-19.
The meeting, held today, highlighted the longstanding partnership between the Government of Kenya and CDC Kenya, which spans over 40 years.
This collaborative effort has been instrumental in strengthening health and laboratory systems and promoting sustainable health programming. The successful partnership has not only saved lives but also contributed to the overall well-being of the Kenyan population.