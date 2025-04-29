Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal Ousmane Sonko met in Dakar with HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.