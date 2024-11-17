2. While accepting the award, Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the longstanding, historical friendship between India and Nigeria. He further stated that the recognition underscores the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to the aspirations of the Global South.

​In a ceremony at the State House, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the national award - "Grand Commander of the Order of Niger” on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering India-Nigeria ties. The award citation notes that under Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse, and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.

