HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Tuesday with HE President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and means to support and strengthen them, exchanged views on the topics on the summit's agenda, and addressed several topics of common interest.

