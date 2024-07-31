As we commemorate the 2024 Pan African Women’s Day under the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, through the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality, empowering women and girls, and upholding their fundamental rights to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

We extend our heartfelt solidarity and recognition to all African women across the continent and in the diaspora. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength, resilience, and leadership of African women in the face of adversity and their pivotal role in shaping the future of our continent.

We continue to honour the legacy of the women who have led and continue to lead struggles for freedom, equality, and justice in Africa. From grassroots activists to policymakers, African Women have been at the forefront of movements advocating for human rights, peace, and sustainable development. Their commitment and contributions have not only transformed communities but have also had a lasting impact on the collective progress of our nations.

Regarding the theme for this year’s celebration, investing in women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for societal progress. By ensuring equitable access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and decision-making roles, we have seen tangible benefits such as increased economic productivity, improved health outcomes, and more inclusive governance structures. These are just a few examples of how investing in women paves the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Investing in women through education is crucial to accelerating progress and achieving gender equality. Education empowers women and girls by giving them the knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society.

Within the African Union Agenda 2063 framework, education is a pivotal priority for the continent's advancement, aligning harmoniously with the African Union's overarching theme of "Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century." The agenda strongly emphasizes the significance of providing quality education to all individuals, focusing on girls and women. Through strategic investments in the education of women and girls, States can disrupt cycles of poverty, diminish gender inequalities, and unleash the complete capabilities of their citizenry.

Quality education equips women with the tools to access better opportunities, participate in decision-making processes, and challenge societal norms perpetuating gender inequality. It also significantly improves health outcomes, increases economic empowerment, and fosters community cohesion.

Furthermore, education catalyzes sustainable development, innovation, and progress across various sectors. By ensuring that women have equal access to education at all levels, including STEM fields and vocational training, countries can harness the talents and perspectives of their entire population to drive inclusive growth and development.

Therefore, as part of investing in women and accelerating progress, a strong focus on education is essential to realizing the vision of Agenda 2063 and creating a future where African women are empowered, engaged, and thriving contributors to their societies and economies.

As we celebrate African Women's achievements, we call on governments, civil society, and all stakeholders to intensify efforts to empower women, safeguard their rights, and ensure their full participation in all aspects of society. The future of Africa is inextricably linked to the empowerment of its women.

Together, through concerted efforts to promote gender equality in education and beyond, we can unlock the full potential of African women, accelerate progress toward a more just and prosperous future, and honor the spirit of empowerment and resilience that defines the African woman.

Hon. Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, Vice-Chairperson and Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights