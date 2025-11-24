The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities following reports of renewed fighting and rising tensions in Eastern Equatoria state.

These incidents follow recent intercommunal violence, cattle raids and reported aerial bombardment in Ulang and Baliet counties, Upper Nile state, which have resulted in civilian deaths, injuries and displacement.

UNMISS reminds all parties that such violence directly contravenes commitments under the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“These escalations must stop immediately,” said Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer-in-Charge of UNMISS. “We call on all parties to pull back, engage in dialogue and allow humanitarian partners unhindered access to those in need.”

“Furthermore, host authorities must uphold their responsibility to prevent conflict, protect civilians and respond to community needs, especially at a time when UNMISS has been required to close its field office in Torit due to the UN-wide financial crisis,” she added.

For its part, the Mission has strengthened patrols in and around hotspots, and continues to work with all stakeholders, including authorities and communities, to deter further harm.