The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has underscored the global importance of the United Nations (UN), exalting Liberia's role in the formation of the organization 78 years ago.

President Weah said the UN has continued to be the only platform that can uphold global peace and security.

In a statement delivered Tuesday, October 31, 2023 when he joined the UN family in Liberia for the observance of the 78th Anniversary of the august body reminded the audience that the United Nations was established to maintain international peace and security, and to achieve cooperation among nations on economic, social, and humanitarian problems.

He said Liberians are proud that their country is one of the three African Countries that signed the United Nations Charter, thus becoming a founding member along with the 47 countries outside of Africa.

The President told the audience that since the signing of the UN charter, the organization continues to be relentless in its efforts geared towards maintaining world peace and security; improving the social and economic conditions of peoples around the world; and bridging the differences among nations to enable them to peacefully coexist.

President Weah, therefore, used the occasion to reaffirm Liberia's commitment to the aims, aspirations, and objectives of the UN today as it has been over the years.

“Liberia therefore reaffirms its belief in the United Nations as the global platform on which the world will continue to experience peace, security and harmony,” President Weah pledged.

According to him, this year’s theme, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals in Liberia Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All”, is a clarion call for Liberians to define their priority toward the 2030 Agenda.

“Liberia strongly believes that the pacific settlement of disputes is the best alternative to aggression or ‘might makes right’”, he said, adding: “Despite the severe challenges it has faced over the years, the United Nations has succeeded in holding the world together which is a testament of its ability, quality and prospects.”

President Weah said Liberia firmly believes the UN has lived up to its mission of saving succeeding generations from wars, genocides and misery, stressing,: "The United Nations should continue its endeavors in leading the world to restore calm and peace in all the regions in our world where there are conflicts and trouble.”

Dr. Weah also said Liberia is committed to contributing to peace building missions as he referenced the country’s participation in the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The Liberian Chief Executive announced that Liberia endorsed the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) Initiative, which he said aims to strengthen peacekeeping through more targeted mandate, stronger and safer operations, better equipped and trained forces, and by mobilizing support for political solutions.

He said the endorsement is a manifestation of Liberia’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda as reflected within the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), with major targets including job creation, infrastructure development, industrialization, access to affordable healthcare and education, and the sustenance of peace and security to keep the nation focused on its future development agenda.

“It is in this light that my Government has been keen on road connectivity, free education and healthcare delivery,” Dr. Weah said further. “We have also taken care to ensure respect and protection of the inalienable rights of citizens, protection of human rights, press freedom, and the ongoing fight against corruption.”

He also highlighted how this year's celebration falls in line with Liberia’s political season, where Liberians exercise their democratic rights through the elections of October 10 and are poised for runoff election to elect their President on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

He thanked the United Nations and other partners as well as friends for supporting the journey to sustainable democracy.

He pledged to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in him to guide the process.