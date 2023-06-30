The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah has extended heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of neighboring Sierra Leone, following Bio's landmark victory in his country's presidential polls.

The governing Sierra Leonean People's Party (SLPP) obtained 56 percent of the votes, thus securing a first round victory against the opposition's All People's Congress (APC) of Samura Kamara.

"I wish my brother well as he steers the affairs of the Sierra Leonean people during his next term of office," the Liberian Leader said in statement. Both neighbors, he said, have historically had good relations, which was further strengthened during the leadership of President Maada Bio. "I look forward to working collaboratively with him on issues of mutual interest," the President said.

Liberia shares a long and porous border with its Western neighbor, as well as longstanding cultural and economic ties.

Both countries signed a pact in 2007 committing to foster peace and unity amongst their people.

Saturday's poll was the second time the two leading candidates have faced each other for the presidency. Bio's SLPP also won the 2018 presidential elections.