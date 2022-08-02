President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 04 August 2022, embark on a working visit to the Republic of Botswana to lead talks at the High Level South Africa - Botswana Business Roundtable.

President will travel to Gaborone at the invitation of the His Excellency Dr.Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana.

The High Level South Africa – Botswana Business Roundtable happens at the backdrop of the fifth session of the South Africa - Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) which took place on 22 April 2022 in Tshwane.

The two neighboring countries are this year marking 28 years of diplomatic and bilateral cooperation which spans across trade and investment, energy, agriculture, tourism, youth and sport, infrastructure development, culture, mining, defence and security, immigration, environmental conservation and management, transport as well as information and communication technologies.

Preceded by the South Africa - Botswana Business Forum scheduled on 03 August 2022, which draws government and business leaders from both countries, the business forum will among others identify a package of concrete actions to create a conducive environment to strengthen business to business linkages; support the implementation of Southern African Customs Union (SACU) regional value chains and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Over the two-day South Africa – Botswana Business Forum, 22 South African businesses from a wide range of sectors will form part of the trade expo of the businesses operating in both countries at the Gaborone International Convention Centre. South Africa is Botswana’s number one source of imports, whilst Botswana ranked as South Africa’s 7th largest export market. South Africa’s exports to Botswana were R64.4 billion in 2021, exports to Botswana grew by 2.53 percent or R13.4 billion over the last five years.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel.

Media Programme of the High Level South Africa – Botswana Business Roundtable is as follows:

Opening of the High Level South Africa- Botswana Business Roundtable

Date: Thursday, 04 August 2022

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Gaborone International Convention Centre, Botswana

Closing of the High Level South Africa - Botswana Business Roundtable and Media Briefing

Date: Thursday, 04 August 2022

Time: 12h00 – 12h45

Venue: Gaborone International Convention Centre, Botswana

Tour of the South Africa – Botswana Trade Expo

Date: Thursday, 04 August 2022

Time: 12h50 - 13h00

Venue: Gaborone International Convention Centre, Botswana