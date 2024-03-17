President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the economy has bounced back and the country is set for better times.

The President cited the recent strengthening of the Kenya shilling against the dollar and the resolution of the $2 billion Eurobond.

Consequently, the price of consumer products such as maize flour and fuel have reduced significantly, clear indications of a stabilising economy.

“Our economy was in bad shape and we were overwhelmed with debt. However, within one year, we have streamlined everything,” he said. “This is the year we are going to deliver the government’s development agenda. Kenya is going places.”

President Ruto made the remarks when he launched the construction of the Longisa-Sigor-Chebunyo and Kyogong-Sigor roads in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County.

Later, he commissioned the Chemomul Rural Electrification Project in Bomet East and connected Joseph Kones’ family home to electricity.

He also inspected the progress of the Bomet Affordable Housing Project that continues to expand economic opportunities for the residents.

The President launched the rehabilitation and upgrading of Bomet Town link roads accompanied

“Bomet town will be expanded, its infrastructure modernised and the sewerage lines fixed so that it can cater for the growing population in the South Rift region,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Majority Leaders Kimani Ichungwa (National Assembly) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Senate), MPs and MCAs were present.