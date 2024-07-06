President William Ruto has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on the overwhelming support garnered by the Labour Party in the just concluded elections, leading to his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The President described his election as a testament to the deep yearning of the citizens of the United Kingdom for progressive politics and policies championed by the Labour Party.

He said Kenya is keen on working with the new administration to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

“I stand ready to work with Prime Minister Starmer to foster our bilateral commercial, defence, and political cooperation, while contributing together towards building a safer, equitable, and sustainable global future,” he said.