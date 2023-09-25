Kenyans will now access quality medical care at their door-step.

This follows the unveiling of kits to Community Health Promoters in Nairobi Monday by President William Ruto.

He said the radical step will further Universal Health Coverage in the country.

The President noted that the more than 100,000 health promoters in 47 Counties will be supervised by professional medics.

“Kenyans will now be served at their homes in the spirit of our transformative tact to serve the people,” he said.

He noted that the National Government will remunerate the workers in the form of stipends.

“I urge the healthcare workers to serve Kenyans with zeal; we must win the struggle for freedom from disease.”

He spoke on Monday when he flagged off 100,000 Community Health Promoters Kits to all the 47 County Governments at the Uhuru Park, Nairobi County.

He pointed out that the health promoters are facilitated to provide a defined package of preventive and promotive health services.

Each promoter is charged with serving 100 homes.

They will be provided with basic equipment for household health screening.

They will also have smart phones to help transmit information, instruction and advice.

President Ruto explained that the Government will employ 20,000 healthcare workers in a bid to bring the ratio of healthcare workers to population to 23:10,000.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Governors, among other leaders.

Mr Gachagua said the intervention is geared towards the transformation of Kenya, especially at the grassroots level.