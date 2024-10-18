President Wavel Ramkalawan paid a visit to the Public Service Bureau (PSB) at National House this morning, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Secretary Mrs. Shella Mohideen. During his visit, the President toured various departments of the Bureau and engaged with staff members to gain insight into their daily operations.

The tour offered the President a unique opportunity to observe the work environment firsthand, visiting sections such as Finance, Human Resources and Administration, Benefits, Records, and Public Sector Services. He also visited the Establishment Section, Performance Management, and the Monitoring and Evaluation/Quality Compliance Section.

On behalf of the country, and personally, President Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude to all PSB staff for their dedication and commitment to improving public sector services despite ongoing challenges.

Following the tour, the President and Mrs. Mohideen chaired a meeting with the entire PSB staff, providing an open forum for discussions. Staff members were able to share their concerns, address challenges, and suggest solutions to enhance efficiency. Key issues raised included coordination with Human Resource Departments across ministries, delays caused by incomplete submissions to the PSB, the backlog of records, and the transition to digital processes.

Chief Secretary Mohideen, on behalf of the PSB team, thanked the President for his visit and for recognizing their efforts to boost public sector efficiency and improve internal operations.