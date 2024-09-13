The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, is set to embark on an official visit to Havana, Cuba, from September 16th to 20th, at the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
After concluding his official engagements in Havana, President Ramkalawan will travel to New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled from September 23rd to 27th.
During the President's absence, Vice-President Ahmed Afif will assume his duties and responsibilities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.