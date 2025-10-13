The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, today received the President-elect, Dr Patrick Herminie, for a tête-à-tête at State House, following the conclusion of the 2025 Presidential Elections.

Dr Herminie was accompanied by the Vice-President-elect, Mr Sebastian Pillay.

During their cordial discussions, President Ramkalawan and President-elect Herminie exchanged views on key matters relating to the inauguration of the new President of the Republic, the official opening of the National Assembly, the office of the Former President, national security, economic stability, and the importance of ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition of power.

President Ramkalawan reaffirmed his full commitment to facilitating an orderly and dignified handover process in the best interest of the Seychellois people.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared dedication to safeguarding unity, peace, and stability in Seychelles, and underscored the importance of maintaining a strong democratic tradition as the nation moves into its next chapter.

In the spirit of cooperation and continuity, the Vice-President-elect, Mr Sebastian Pillay, also had the opportunity to meet with Vice-President Ahmed Afif for discussions on matters pertaining to the transition and other issues of national importance.