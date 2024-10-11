This morning, President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), officiated a commissioning ceremony at State House, promoting two SDF officers.

Second Lieutenant Daryl Joubert and Second Lieutenant Sylvie Tamboo, both pilots in the Seychelles Air Force, received their commissions after successfully completing their officer cadet training at an academy in Chennai, India.

Second Lt. Joubert, who joined the SDF in March 2017, has undergone extensive training throughout his career. In a historic milestone, Second Lt. Tamboo has become the first female pilot to operate the SDF's Dornier aircraft. She joined the force in 2022 and completed her pilot training in Athens, Greece.

During the ceremony, President Ramkalawan congratulated the officers for their dedication and hard work. "Your accomplishment is not just for yourselves, but for your families and the nation as a whole," he remarked. The President urged the newly commissioned officers to maintain focus and consistency in their new roles, emphasizing the importance of serving with devotion.

The officers expressed immense pride in their achievements and affirmed that their training has equipped them to fulfill their duties effectively. They also encouraged young Seychellois to consider joining the SDF to contribute to the nation's defence.