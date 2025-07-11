President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed members of the Mahé Skimmers Swimming Club to State House on Friday morning for a courtesy meeting, celebrating their exceptional performance at the Winter National Championships held in Mauritius from June 19-22, 2025.

In a proud moment for the nation, a 24-member delegation of young athletes, accompanied by their parents, coach, and committee officials, was officially recognised for an outstanding performance at a high-profile regional competition, where they clinched a total of 108 medals, including an impressive 46 golds.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan congratulated the swimmers and commended their outstanding performance, which demonstrated strong will and competitive spirit. "These swimmers have given us hope, proving what can be achieved through hard work and the unwavering support of their parents," the President stated.

The discussions focused on the athletes' experiences, highlighting personal bests achieved and new records established, showcasing the continuous improvement in their performance levels. As a gesture of appreciation, the delegation presented President Ramkalawan with a commemorative t-shirt and token, while the President gifted each member a small Seychelles flag as a symbol of motivation and continued success.

Speaking to the local press after the meeting, Coach Mr. Barnsley Albert praised the high level of competition, noting that it has allowed the team to measure each athlete's progress according to their age group, with remarkable improvement demonstrated throughout the years. He particularly highlighted the strong performances of the Boys Under-12 and Girls 13-14 age groups.

The presidential meeting holds special significance as the Mahé Skimmers Swimming Club prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of nurturing young aquatic talent in Seychelles.

The club's success at the Mauritius Championships reinforces Seychelles' growing reputation in regional swimming competitions and demonstrates the potential of the local athletes as they prepare for upcoming major competitions including the CJSOI Games, World Championships, and World Junior Championships.