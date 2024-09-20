The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde and the Seychelles' Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of Cuba, Ian Madeleine met with a group of Seychellois students currently pursuing medical studies in Cuba.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the group of Seychellois students to discuss their progress and ongoing challenges with the President. The students, representing various medical specialties, shared updates on their academic progress and evolving cultural experiences while studying in Cuba.

During the meeting, President Ramkalwan expressed pride in seeing the students remaining committed to their studies and the wish to see them return to Seychelles to contribute to the local health system and support their communities.

In attendance was Ms Farrah Faure specializing in endocrinology, Mr Sebastien Moutou specializing in Ophthalmology, Ms Grace Lafleur MBBS in Medicine, together with Ms Liana Jean Lopez and Mr Samuel Marie studying for a degree In Medicine.

The meeting displays the government's proactive approach to engaging with its citizens abroad and a commitment in encouraging all students studying abroad. As for those students in Cuba, they represent a strong, well-supported cohort of future medical professionals for the nation.