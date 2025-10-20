The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has extended heartfelt congratulations to 18-year-old Seychellois boxer, Jade Micock, following his remarkable gold medal victory in the 80kg category at the Rostov-on-Don Youth Boxing Championship being held in Russia.

President Ramkalawan commended Jade for his outstanding performance and unwavering determination, noting that his triumph has brought immense pride and joy to the entire nation.

“Jade’s exceptional achievement at such a young age is a powerful reflection of discipline, dedication, and national pride. He has once again shown that with focus and hard work, Seychellois youth can excel on the world stage. On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, I extend our warmest congratulations to Jade and his coaching team for this historic accomplishment,” said President Ramkalawan.

The nation celebrates this proud moment with Jade, whose golden victory has once again raised the Seychelles flag high on the international sporting arena.