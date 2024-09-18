President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the statement by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan extending the country's transitional period by another two years. This effectively postpones the national elections initially due to take place on 22 December 2024.

According to the announcement, the postponement is intended to provide time and space for the implementation of the remaining provisions of the 2018 Revitalised Agreement to the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

President Ramaphosa commends the Parties to the R-ARCSS for arriving at the decision by consensus, which bodes well for the implementation of the remainder of the provisions of the R-ARCSS.

To this end, President Ramaphosa calls on South Sudanese Parties and the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to spare no effort in implementing the outstanding provisions of the R-ARCSS and to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that has existed since September 2018.

President Ramaphosa further calls on the RTGoNU to allocate the necessary resources for the effective functioning of statutory institutions mandated to deliver free and fair elections.

President Ramaphosa similarly calls on the East African bloc and the wider international community to continue to support the Government and people of South Sudan in their search for lasting peace and democracy.

For its part, South Africa will continue to support South Sudan to realise the ideals for peace, democracy and development.