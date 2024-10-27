President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the release of preliminary results of the General Elections in Mozambique by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The general elections were held in Mozambique on 09 October 2024.

The Mozambican Constitutional Council is expected to validate and proclaim the electoral results in the next 14 days.

Based on the preliminary results, President Ramaphosa offers his warm congratulations to President-Elect Daniel Chapo and his party, FRELIMO.

President Ramaphosa commends the people of Mozambique for their active and enthusiastic participation in the elections, especially women who constituted 53 percent of the voters.

Similarly, President Ramaphosa applauds the CNE for the professional way in which they conducted the elections.

The President notes that these elections are historic since they were held 32 years following the signing of the General Peace Agreement (GPA), which brought an end to the civil war and introduced multi-party democracy in Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa has also expressed concern about the ongoing post-election violence and the deaths of Messrs. Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe and other people who have lost their lives.

President Ramaphosa conveys his deepest condolences to the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of the deceased.

President Ramaphosa reiterates the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa calls for calm and restraint and urges all the disaffected parties to exhaust the established legal remedies to resolve their election grievances.

President Ramaphosa remains committed to strengthening the historic and fraternal relations between South Africa and Mozambique as well as consolidation of peace and security to enable the country to fully realise its potential for development.