President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 8 February 2025, arrived for a working visit to Dar Es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on Saturday, 08 February 2025, to participate at the joint Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) – East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government Summit on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Heads of States and Government of SADC and East African Community agreed to meet urgently following their respective extraordinary Summits held last month to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC.

The joint SADC – EAC Summit was preceded by Senior Officials and Foreign Ministers Meetings taking place on 06 and 07 February 2025.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit held last month mandated the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, to engage all state and non-state parties to the conflict on a ceasefire process to protect lives and facilitate a smooth flow of humanitarian support to people and communities affected by the armed conflict.

It also urged Political and Diplomatic leaders who are parties to the conflict to engage in a coordinated effort of dialogue, including supporting the Luanda Process, MONUSCO and others, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola ,Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and senior government officials.