President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the close-out report of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC).

The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council was set up in September 2022 to guide the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and, among other things, to advise on strengthening the state’s anti-corruption architecture.

The Council has therefore remained a vital element in the fight against corruption.

In reflecting on the end of the three-year term of the Council, President Ramaphosa said: “While much of our attention is paid to efforts to detect and act against corruption, the success of our efforts relies on our ability to prevent corruption in the first place.

We need to build transparent, accountable and ethical institutions – both public and private – in which corruption is unable to take root. We need to build a society characterised by responsibility and integrity.”

The NACAC close-out report, which will be released publicly, consists of a set of recommendations which amongst others include the establishment of a permanent, independent, overarching anti-corruption body. Strengthening and coordination of law enforcement agencies, the use of Artificial Intelligence to prevent corruption and the establishment of an anti-corruption data sharing framework.

President Ramaphosa appreciated the report and the recommendations, affirming that they will need to be thoroughly reviewed and, where appropriate, be acted upon without any undue delay.

The President said, “The report, observations and recommendations clearly demonstrate the extensive work and significant thought that NACAC has applied to these challenges.

NACAC has given full effect to its mandate and has provided a firm, evidence-based foundation to take forward a comprehensive response to corruption.

The observations and recommendations will, as a matter of priority, receive the attention of the National Executive and the relevant institutions.”

The National Executive will process the recommendations of NACAC for tabling and deliberation in Cabinet.

The final set of recommendations that will be adopted will then be implemented in accordance with the relevant and established statutory provisions and processes.