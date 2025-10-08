President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a panel for the selection of the next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) who will be identified through an open and transparent process that reflects the importance of this vital position in our democracy.

President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, as Chairperson of the panel comprising:

The Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission

The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality

The Auditor-General South Africa

The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

A representative of the Black Lawyers Association

A representative of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

President Ramaphosa has decided to follow the same open and transparent process that led to the appointment of the current National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi.

Adv Batohi’s term of office comes to an end in January 2026.

President Ramaphosa considers the National Director of Public Prosecutions as a vital position in our democracy that makes an essential contribution to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the efficiency and integrity of law enforcement.

The NDPP must ensure that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) exercises its functions without fear, favour or prejudice and should not be beholden to any vested interests, whether in politics, in business or elsewhere.

The NDPP needs to be able to take decisions independently and impartially.

For this reason, the President has mandated the panel to call for nominations through an open and transparent manner, conduct shortlisting, interviews, ensure vetting of suitable candidates, and submit the names of three suitable candidates with a detailed report on suitability of the individuals to the President for consideration.

The panel is required its final report with recommendations to the President within three months of the appointment as the panel.