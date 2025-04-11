President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Friday, 11 April 2025, hosted the leadership of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The meeting was the first engagement between Government and the leadership of the church since the start of the 7th Administration under the banner of the Government of National Unity.

The meeting presented an opportunity for the SACC to introduce its new and recently elected leadership.

“We welcome the opportunity to be introduced to the new leadership of the SACC and to discuss matters that concern the church and the people of South Africa.

The SACC is a cherished institution in our country. Over many decades it has made an invaluable contribution to peace, unity, development and transformation.

It has been a source of hope, guidance and inspiration not only to members of the Christian faith, but to all South Africans.

The SACC has always been deeply concerned about the conditions in which our people live and has worked to improve their lives.

We appreciate the willingness and determination of the SACC to work with Government, with other faith formations and with other sectors of society to address these concerns,” said President Ramaphosa.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues of national interest ranging from the National Dialogue initiative, Government’s ongoing fight against crime and corruption and the churches accessing state services. The Government also briefed the SACC on South Africa’s G20 Presidency along with regional and international issues of concern.

“We support the National Dialogue initiative but emphasise that for it to have legitimacy, the process must be protected from being hijacked by political, economic, and societal elites. It must be inclusive — incorporating all sectors of society. We must confront our declining values and moral conduct, and address the dehumanisation caused by poverty and inequality. Like many South Africans, we as church leaders and congregants are deeply concerned by the political gamesmanship within the GNU, when urgent national challenges — especially those affecting the poor and vulnerable — demand serious and united attention,” said Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, SACC President.

President Ramaphosa committed that the National Dialogue will bring together all sectors of society and encourage the participation of all South Africans.

It is envisaged that the National Dialogue will build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy.

Among other things, it will need to address challenges of low growth and job creation, poverty and hunger, governance, corruption and fiscal constraints. It will also need to address gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism and sexism, violence and the potential for instability.

“Importantly, the National Dialogue must be informed by extensive public consultation in localities facilitated by various sectors of society. It needs to give a voice to those in society who are not often heard, to people who are marginalised, to those who are most vulnerable to poverty, violence and exploitation,” said the President.

The meeting heard about Government’s ongoing work in implementing the recommendations of the State Capture Commission. This includes criminal investigations and prosecutions, the recovery of stolen funds, legislative amendments and strengthening institutions.

Furthermore, Government remains focused on strengthening and resourcing key institutions in the criminal justice system, like the NPA, Hawks and SIU, this includes the establishment of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption as a permanent entity to prosecute state capture and other significant corruption cases.

President Ramaphosa committed Government’s support for greater cooperation between churches and Government bodies that are on the frontline of providing services to people – most notably the Departments of Home Affairs and Social Development.

President Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s drive for an inclusive G20. The President said dialogue with civil society and other non-government institutions will be conducted through various engagement groups. Following the approach of the Brazilian Presidency, a G20 Social Forum will be convened. This will bring together representatives of the existing engagement groups and other segments of civil society including various faith formations.

The President assured the church leaders that South Africa will continue to pursue an independent foreign policy and will not align itself with any of the major powers or blocs in the world.



South Africa remains engaged in efforts to bring about peace and stability in various parts of our region and continent, especially through SADC and AU initiatives.

“South Africa continues to use its participation in fora like the G20, BRICS, Non-Aligned Movement, African Union and United Nations to advance a rules-based multilateralism that is fair and inclusive. We are committed to the reform of global institutions to ensure that they represent the needs and interests of all countries,” said President Ramaphosa.