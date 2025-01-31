President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 31 January 2025, arrived in Harare, in the Republic of Zimbabwe to participate in the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Summit will be chaired by His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Chairperson of SADC.

The Summit follows the outcome of the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus the DRC and Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), which was held on 28 January 2025 and was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; and Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.