President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, Saturday 1 March 2025 arrived in Windhoek, Namibia where he will join the Nujoma family, the people and government of Namibia and other Heads of State and Government, to bid farewell to the late former President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Samuel Shafishuna Nujoma.

The former President Nujoma passed away on 11 February 2025 while receiving medical attention in Windhoek at the age of 95.

Dr Nujoma became involved in anticolonial politics during the1950's and was the founding member and the first President of the Southwest Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) in 1960.

President Ramaphosa reiterates, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, his deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia.

South Africa and Namibia enjoy excellent bilateral relations due to the fraternal and historical relations cemented during the fight against colonialism and apartheid. The two countries established diplomatic ties in March 1990.