President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed accomplished business leader and former Director-General of the Department of Trade and Industry, Dr Alistair Ruiters, as Special Advisor: Investment Promotion.

Dr Ruiters will advise President Ramaphosa on South Africa’s continuing investment drive which is a principal component of the 7th Administration’s focus on inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Government is implementing a broad range of economic reforms aimed at rendering South Africa more attractive and rewarding for domestic and international investors; advancing greater diversification of the economy, and broadening South Africa’s integration into continental and global supply chains.

Dr Ruiters held the position of Director-General of Trade and Industry for five years until April 2005, which followed 11 years of service in the Department.

He holds a D Philosophy degree from Oxford University and a BA Honours from the University of Cape Town, among other qualifications.

Dr Ruiters is a former Commissioner of the Competition Commission who, as an entrepreneur, established a number of businesses, and served as Chief Executive and Chairperson of diverse institutions and enterprises, including the National Empowerment Fund, Pebble Bed Modular Reactor and the Afarak Group.