HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received Wednesday the credentials of HE Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency and for the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.