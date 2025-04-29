HE President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye met with HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi in Dakar.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President, and continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Senegal.

In return, HE President of the Republic of Senegal entrusted HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs with his own greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him continued health and happiness, and expressing hopes for continued growth, development, and prosperity for the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as a number of issues of common interest.