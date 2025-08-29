Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of the High Council of the State of Libya Dr. Mohammed Muftah Takala met on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Libya Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. 

