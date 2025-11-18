His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), received His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during an official visit to the capital, Kinshasa.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Tshisekedi, along with their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the DRC.

For his part, H.E. President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, H.E. President Tshisekedi welcomed the visit of H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, and discussed mutual efforts to expand and develop bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and peoples. The two sides also explored areas of collaboration across several fields including economy, trade, energy, mining, technology, AI, and education.