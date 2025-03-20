During a session to assess the state of implementation of rapid result initiatives by the Ministry of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines held on Thursday, March 20 at the Ntare Rushatsi Palace, the Head of State His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye called on the staff of this ministry to change to produce concrete results that have an impact on the population.

"The presence of an employee in the office is justified by his performance which must be beneficial to the population," insisted the President of the Republic, castigating the behavior of some employees who spend their time on social networks instead of serving the people and the nation.

"Burundians are counting on the Ministry of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines, given that this ministry is the pillar of growth," continued the Burundian Number One, justifying the decision to start the evaluation of the 100 days dedicated to rapid results initiatives by this ministry, an evaluation that will extend to all other ministries.

Recalling that Burundi has, as early as 2025, begun its journey towards the achievement of the Vision 2040-2060, the Burundian Head of State said that the supply of water, electricity and fuel to the population are sine qua non conditions for achieving the development of the country.

In this regard, the Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines, Ibrahim Uwizeye, in his presentation of the rapid results initiatives carried out by this ministry, revealed that 95% of the electricity connection works for new customers living in the city of Bujumbura and Gitega have been completed. He added that the work to strengthen the drinking water supply in these same places has reached 65%.