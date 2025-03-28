The United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region H.E Huang Xia yesterday paid a courtesy call to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, the President and the UN Envoy discussed a number of regional issues which included among others the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) summit.

President Museveni agreed to host the ROM summit slated for May 2025, adding that the exact date would be communicated in the due course.

The last summit was hosted by President Évariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi and the current Chair of ROM.

The ROM summit will discuss a number of issues in the region.