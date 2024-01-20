President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana yesterday 19th January 2024 met and held discussions on bilateral issues in a bid to foster diplomatic relations between the two countries. The leaders, on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, delved into matters of mutual interest, including the security situation in West Africa, democracy, economic integration, among other issues.

President Museveni, drawing on his historical perspective, shared valuable insights on economic growth, emphasising the importance of integration and self-sustainability. “When we studied our struggles here in the 1960s as a student’s movement, I remember point number five of our ten point program, we used to say building an economy which is integrated and self-sustaining; meaning that if you have got petroleum for instance, it should be fully integrated vertically up to the final products and then horizontally,” he advised H.E Akufo-Addo on economic growth.

On the other hand, President Akufo-Addo congratulated President Museveni for hosting the summit and assuming the chairmanship of NAM. “Your Excellency, thank you for hosting us and taking on the NAM leadership; this adds to our shared history,” he expressed. President Museveni's election as the chair of the 19th NAM Heads of State and Government Summit marked a significant moment during the conference. He succeeded H.E Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.