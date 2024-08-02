President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with the Transitional President of Gabon, H.E Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema at State House, Entebbe. H.E Nguema is in Uganda for a two- day official visit at the invitation of President Museveni. He was accompanied by the First Lady of Gabon, H.E Zita Oligui Nguema and other high-level delegates.

During the meeting, President Nguema briefed his host on the political situation in Gabon, highlighting the progress of the transition timetable, including the upcoming referendum. On his part, President Museveni who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, commended H.E Nguema for the steps taken so far by the Transitional government towards Gabon’s return to constitutional democracy.

The two leaders further welcomed the efforts towards the enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed desire to intensify the agenda for the mutual benefit of their people. In this regard, the two leaders expressed a shared commitment to boost and broaden cooperation in various sectors.

President Nguema also expressed his country's desire to end dependence on food imports and hoped to benefit from Uganda’s experience in the agricultural development program with particular interest in wealth creation.