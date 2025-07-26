President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to give Africa not less than two Permanent Seats with veto power as well as two Non-Permanent Seats in the United Nations Security Council. The call was made during the 6th Summit of the Committee of Ten African Union Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council (C-10) held virtually on Friday 25th July 2025. The President’s statement was delivered by Amb. Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The Summit was convened by H.E Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, who is also the coordinator of the C-10. The Summit was also attended by Heads of State of Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Namibia and Zambia. The Heads of State of Algeria, Congo Republic, and Senegal were ably represented by Ministers.

Since 2005, the C-10 has been working to, on behalf of the African Union, champion the Common African Position (CAP) on the reform of the UNSC. The resolutions of the C-10 will form the African position to be discussed at the United Nations General Assembly and other fora.

President Museveni called on the United Nations to consider the African proposals for fair representation to rectify the historical injustice against Africa which was perpetrated by the exploitative colonial powers. He noted that at the time the United Nations was founded in 1945, Africa had only four (4) Independent States (Ethiopia, Liberia, Egypt and the Union of South Africa) and only these were invited to the San Francisco Conference at which the UN Charter and the Statute of the ICJ were adopted. Currently, Africa has 54 independent States, which forms almost 28% of the UN membership. It is therefore imperative to reform the UNSC to reflect the current realities.

The President urged members of the C-10 and the African Union in general to step up building the “Africa We Want” in accordance with the vision of the African Union, united, cohesive and speaking with one voice in all aspects of the UNSC reforms.