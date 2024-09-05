President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 addressed a key meeting at State House Entebbe, advocating for the strengthening of the Public Service Standing Orders.

With an emphasis on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery, the President underscored the necessity of rationalisation as a fundamental strategy for optimal resource allocation within government structures.

“Rationalisation must go on as the correct system by having a structure that is not extravagant,” President Museveni stated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to streamline operations and reduce wastage.

His remarks come as a critical response to ongoing discussions about improving public sector performance.

In the meeting with the Parliamentary Sectoral Committees on Finance, Planning&Economic Development, National Economy, and Agriculture, the President proposed the adoption of the RAPEX concept, coupled with a proposed transitional implementation period of three years for the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

President Museveni also highlighted that focusing on a singular entity with a clear mandate would eliminate redundancy and inefficiencies caused by multiple stakeholders in the system.

Further addressing the need to align public service with national objectives, President Museveni called for the establishment of an economic framework built on scientific knowledge. As part of enhancing agricultural service delivery, he recommended revising government Standing Orders to ensure the inclusion of Agricultural Scientist Personnel at the Sub-county level. This initiative aims to provide better guidance on agricultural practices and optimise food production methods in Uganda.

President Museveni’s dedication to rationalisation and the scientific approach signals a transformative effort toward a more efficient and responsive public service.

In attendance were key parliamentary committee leaders, including:

Hon. Amos Kankunda (MP Rwampara), Chair of Finance, Planning&Economic Development

Hon. Ikojo John Bosco (MP Bukedea), Chair of the National Economy

Hon. Linda Auma (Woman MP Lira), Chair of Agriculture

Hon. Judith Alyek (Woman MP Kole), Chairperson of Equal Opportunities

Other government officials who attended the meeting included the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, the Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka and various government ministry coordinators who expressed their support to the President’s proposal, recognising its potential to streamline functions within government.