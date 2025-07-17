President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to developing vital infrastructure, announcing the launch of extensive road construction and rehabilitation projects across the Western North Region.

This will be carried out under his flagship ‘Big Push Infrastructure Programme’, a $10 billion initiative aimed at significantly improving national connectivity and economic development.

Addressing a durbar of enthusiastic chiefs and people in Juaboso, as part of his ongoing nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’, President Mahama directly responded to a heartfelt appeal from the Western North Regional House of Chiefs.

The Chiefs had passionately articulated the pressing need for improved road networks, emphasising that their overwhelming support for him and the NDC in the 2024 elections was a clear demonstration of their profound trust in his leadership.

“I have heard your concerns about the roads connecting our farming communities and our markets,” President Mahama stated, acknowledging the region’s vital role in the national economy. “These roads are crucial arteries for moving cocoa, timber, food products, and people across our country. They are not a luxury; they are a fundamental necessity.”

The President assured the gathering that many of these crucial arteries, including vital cocoa roads that had previously experienced delays, will now undergo accelerated completion and new development as part of the ambitious ‘Big Push’ Programme.

“I assure you that these critical projects have been fully captured under our transformative $10 billion Big Push Infrastructure Programme,” he reiterated.

Detailing the scope of this unprecedented commitment, President Mahama explained, “The ‘Big Push’ is a strategic commitment to inject at least $2 billion annually into infrastructure development, with its rollout commencing robustly in the 2025 national budget.”

He further added, “We are dedicating substantial resources and deploying expert technical teams to ensure these roads are completed on schedule, transforming the landscape for our farmers, traders, and communities across the Western North Region.”