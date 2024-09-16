His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has paid a moving tribute to his late sister, Elizabeth Baby Bio, during her funeral service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community Church in Tihun. President Bio reflected on the profound loss to the family, describing her passing as one that has left an irreplaceable void.

In his tribute, the President shared heartfelt memories of his sister, highlighting her humility, dedication, and selflessness. “She was humble and hardworking. No family member could ever say she lacked dedication. She would do anything for a family member with a very humble heart,” he recalled.

President Bio also spoke of his late sister’s unwavering love for her family and her commitment to promoting peace and unity. “As we say goodbye to you today, we will miss the joy you brought to us. No one in this family can say you ever wronged them. You were selfless, and the gap you have left will be hard to fill,” he expressed with deep emotion.

Elizabeth Baby Bio was laid to rest at the Tihun town cemetery, surrounded by loved ones who came together to honor her memory and legacy of kindness and compassion.

Her passing marks a significant moment of reflection for the Bio family, as they bid farewell to a cherished sister, whose impact will be felt for years to come.