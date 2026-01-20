The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, today held high-level discussions with the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, Dr. Hlamalani Manzini, at State House, as part of the President’s active diplomatic agenda. The engagement formed part of Seychelles’ broader efforts to strengthen bilateral partnerships across the African continent and underscored the Government’s intent to deepen cooperation with South Africa in priority sectors of mutual interest

During the engagement, the President emphasised the longstanding partnership between Seychelles and South Africa, grounded in shared values and a common African outlook. Discussions advanced practical avenues for cooperation across strategic areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment, sustainable development, public health, and multilateral cooperation.

On trade, both sides acknowledged the positive trajectory of bilateral trade, economic exchanges and expressed a shared commitment to further enhancing trade volumes and diversification. In the area of investment, while noting South Africa’s existing footprint in Seychelles, particularly in the hospitality and property sectors, discussions highlighted new opportunities for collaboration, notably in eco-tourism and sustainable development on smaller islands, where environmental preservation remains a priority for both countries.

Public health cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. The President underscored the importance of sharing expertise, technical knowledge, and human resources to strengthen health systems and improve outcomes for citizens of both countries.

The two sides further exchanged views on shared challenges, including combating drug abuse, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children. They agreed on the need for continued collaboration among relevant authorities to address these issues effectively.

At the multilateral level, the meeting emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in navigating current geopolitical challenges. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting one another within regional and international fora.

Discussions also underscored the role of small and medium-sized enterprises as drivers of economic resilience and inclusive growth. In this regard, consideration was given to the organisation of outward business missions to facilitate exchanges between small businesses in South Africa and their counterparts in Seychelles and the wider region.