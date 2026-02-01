The National Library of Seychelles this morning hosted the first official commemoration of Abolition of Slavery Day, led by President Dr. Patrick Herminie, bringing together history, culture and national reflection

The ceremony opened with poetry by young Seychellois Tyler Rosalie, whose performance of “En let pou mon met” immediately set a reflective tone. His line, "We have broken the chains that bound our hands, now let us free our minds of the chains," drew the attention of the President and resonated strongly with those present, capturing the spirit of a commemoration focused on the past and collective resilience.

In his address, President Herminie said the nation had gathered not only to mark a date in history, but to listen to its echoes. He described the abolition of slavery as not simply the end of a system, but the beginning of a long and unfinished journey, from enforced silence to voice, from dispossession to belonging, and from survival to self-definition.

The President noted that slavery tore people from their homelands and stripped them of names and lineages, yet from this rupture emerged something extraordinary: a Creole people forged through resilience, adaptation and creativity. He reminded those present that the ocean surrounding Seychelles is both a source of beauty and sustenance, and a witness that carried pain and separation, just as it now carries connection and possibility.

Traditional dance performances of Sokwe and Tinge followed, highlighting two endangered cultural expressions rooted in ancestral belief and resistance. Sokwe drew particular interest, with dancers clad in costumes made of banana leaves, a tradition believed to chase away evil spirits and symbolising protection, healing and continuity. The programme continued with the poem “I Gou” by Raspyek, offering a raw and powerful reflection on memory and identity

The most symbolic moment of the ceremony came with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by President Herminie alongside Ms. Cecilia Adrienne, a descendant of enslaved people. The plaque marks a permanent national commitment to honouring those who endured slavery. A tender will be launched later this year for the construction of a monument to be placed at the commemorative site.

As for her part, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Mrs. Amanda Bernstein, placed the commemoration within its historical context, recalling that when the Emancipation Act came into force in 1835, the majority of Seychelles’ population were enslaved people drawn from across the region. While slavery ended in law, she noted, its impact extended far beyond abolition, shaping the country’s identity, culture and traditions.

Music added a message of hope and resilience with the performance of “En Referen Lespwar”, written and composed by Jean-Marc Volcy, and performed with accompanying singers Farhine Ali, Alessandro Evenor, Laureen Leon, Jose Bibi and Leah Celestine.

Guests were also given a preview of the exhibition “Echoes Across the Ocean”, featuring more than 50 artworks by five Seychellois artists exploring slavery, memory and identity. Emmanuel D’Offay honours forgotten faces erased from history, while Leon Radegonde reflects on labour and inherited memory through works of quiet strength. Urny Mathiot confronts an “atrocious” period of Seychelles’ early history with disquieting reflections, Egbert Marday’s “Pompe Story” recalls resistance and injustice, and Michel Denousse, through art photography, presents multiple perspectives on slavery.

The formal commemorative activities will continue over the coming week, concluding on 10 February with a cultural talk by Dr. Odile de Commarmond. The exhibition will continue at regional level until 1 May, ensuring that reflection on slavery, resilience and identity reaches communities across Seychelles.

Joining President Herminie at the ceremony were Vice President Mr. Sebastien Pillay, Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, and invited guests, reflecting the importance of the occasion and the nation’s collective dedication to remembering and honouring Seychelles’ history.