The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, met with members of the Seychelles community residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a community engagement event held yesterday on the margins of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, which the President is attending.

The meeting brought together Seychellois citizens living, working, and studying in the UAE, providing a valuable opportunity for direct interaction with the Head of State. Currently, an estimated 437 Seychellois reside in the UAE, employed primarily in aviation, tourism, health, entrepreneurship, and related service sectors. Some members of the community have been resident in the country for over two decades, reflecting a long-standing and well-integrated diaspora presence.

Addressing the gathering, President Herminie underscored the importance of maintaining strong ties between Seychelles and its diaspora, noting that Seychellois abroad remain an integral part of the nation’s social and economic fabric. He commended the community for the positive image they project of Seychelles internationally and for their meaningful contribution to the UAE economy, particularly in the hospitality, tourism, and aviation sectors.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure also addressed the community, outlining the mandate and objectives of the newly established Diaspora Division within the Ministry. The Ministry is tasked with reviewing existing frameworks and reassessing policies, legislation, and regulations to facilitate the return and reintegration of Seychellois abroad, while also strengthening mechanisms through which the diaspora can contribute to Seychelles’ development.

These reforms will be guided by an Inter-Ministerial Diaspora Council, whose responsibilities include examining issues raised by Seychellois overseas and proposing policy, regulatory, and legislative changes to Cabinet. The Minister emphasised that diaspora engagement is now a strategic national priority and encouraged community members to actively participate in consultations as this work progresses.

The meeting also acknowledged the presence of Seychellois students in the UAE. There are currently 16 students pursuing studies in the country, the majority of whom are government funded. Students welcomed the recent increase in stipends, particularly considering the high cost of living in cities such as Dubai.

The event was organised by the Office of the Seychelles Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of Ambassador Gervais Moumou.

The engagement reaffirmed the new Administration’s commitment to a more structured and sustained engagement with Seychellois living overseas, as well as to the creation of enabling conditions for those wishing to return home or contribute to national development through skills transfer, investment, and knowledge-sharing. It further underscored the Government’s resolve to strengthen dialogue with the diaspora, ensuring that Seychellois abroad remain connected, supported, and actively involved in shaping the country’s future.