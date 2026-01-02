The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has conveyed his deepest condolences to H.E. Mr. Guy Bernard Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, following a tragic fire that occurred in the Swiss resort town of Crans -Montana on New Year’s Eve.

In his message to President Parmelin, President Herminie stated:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by a fire on New Year’s Eve in the Swiss resort town of Crans -Montana.

On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles and in my own name, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to the People and Government of Switzerland.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.”