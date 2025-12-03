President Dr. Patrick Herminie’s high-level working visit to Assomption Island on Monday 1st December, 2025, culminated in significant commitments to advancing sustainable development, strengthening environmental protections, and enhancing security measures on the island. The visit highlighted the government’s strategic approach to balancing infrastructure development with environmental preservation.

During the visit, the President announced the formation of a dedicated Commission of Inquiry, established on 28th November, 2025, to investigate potential breaches of biodiversity agreements and to reinforce asset tracking protocols. This initiative underscores the government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding Assomption Island’s unique ecological heritage while pursuing responsible development.

A key outcome of the visit was the reaffirmation of plans to re-establish a military presence on Assomption early next year. Led by Major General Mr. Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Force, this move aims to enhance security and oversight, ensuring that development activities adhere to legal and environmental standards.

The visit included a comprehensive review of infrastructural upgrades, such as the ongoing hotel development project, jetty reconstruction, airstrip improvements, and the development of front- and back-of-house facilities. These initiatives aim to boost tourism and economic activity on the island while respecting environmental constraints.

Throughout the visit, the delegation engaged in substantive discussions with stakeholders, including representatives from Friends of Aldabra, who expressed support for development efforts but advocated for a cautious and environmentally sensitive scale of construction. The group toured key sites, including a nearly completed villa, major infrastructure facilities, the jetty, and planned development zones at the southern tip of the island.

The delegation was composed of several high-ranking officials, including Vice-President Mr. Sebastien Pillay, key government ministers, leaders from the Island Development Company (IDC), environmental representatives, security officials, and media personnel. Their collective presence underscores the government’s coordinated approach to managing Assomption’s development and environmental stewardship, ensuring that future growth benefits both the nation and its natural heritage.