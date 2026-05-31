President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie attended the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) Cup Final at Unity Stadium on Saturday evening, where he presented the Cup trophy to the winning team, Bazar Brother FC of Point Larue. The occasion marked the President’s first football engagement since accepting the role of Patron of the Seychelles Football Federation earlier this year.

The President was joined at the final by Minister for Youth and Sports Ms Kalsey Belle, SFF Chairman Mr Elvis Chetty, SFF Chief Executive Officer Denis Rose, National Sports Council Chief Executive Officer Mario Pragassen, and Member of the National Assembly for Grand Anse Praslin, Hon. Alvin Grandcourt, amongst other guests.

Bazar Brother FC claimed the 2025-26 SFF Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Lightstar FC of Praslin, earning the right to represent Seychelles in the continental club competition in Africa. Defending champions Forester were unable to retain their crown.

Football continues to serve as a powerful unifying force and a source of national pride across the islands of Seychelles, and President Herminie’s presence at Saturday’s final was a reaffirmation of his personal commitment to championing the sport in his capacity as SFF Patron.