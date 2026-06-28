President Dr. Patrick Herminie and Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi held bilateral talks at State House this morning, covering maritime security, development cooperation, clean energy, health, crime prevention, the creative industries, and people-to-people ties.

President Herminie reaffirmed progress in implementing the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL), adopted in February this year. He highlighted Seychelles' priorities in maritime security, reaffirming the country's place within India's MAHASAGAR vision and the joint commitment to combating piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and cross-border crime. He acknowledged India's support in maritime surveillance, hydrography, and defence capacity-building, including the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of Fast Attack Vessel PS Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

On development, President Herminie expressed appreciation for India's Special Economic Package of USD 175 million, comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance, to support priority projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence, and maritime security. He welcomed cooperation in forensic science and crime technology in response to growing concerns over drug trafficking and crime, and emphasised the importance of advancing green hydrogen, ocean observation science, and expanded vocational and technical training for Seychellois youth. He also highlighted food security, parliamentary cooperation, and the strengthening of historic ties between the two nations as key areas of discussion.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the relationship, proposing direct shipping links, increased trade in local currencies, and greater connectivity to promote trade and tourism. He announced the gifting of six ambulances, access to affordable medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme, and training for Seychellois medical personnel. India also committed to sports training, youth exchange, and promoting Seychelles as a creative and filming destination.

Both leaders participated in the virtual groundbreaking of the India-assisted Professional and Technical Education Centre and inaugurated three solar water pumping systems under the International Solar Alliance. They also jointly unveiled the commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Nine legal instruments were exchanged by Ministers and senior officials from both sides:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles Memorandum of Understanding on the Recognition of Training and Certification of Seafarers for Service on Seychelles-Flagged Vessels between the Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation of Seychelles and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India Extradition Treaty between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of India Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Agriculture Department of the Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy of Seychelles, together with the Workplan for 2026–2031 Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement for INR 1,250 crores between the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment of Seychelles and the Export-Import Bank of India Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes Memorandum of Understanding on Preliminary Preparations for the New Seychelles National Hospital Memorandum of Understanding between M/s HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health of Seychelles under the Janaushadhi Scheme Memorandum of Understanding between NPCI International Payments Limited and the Central Bank of Seychelles

President Herminie conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the Special Presidential Distinction "Guardian of the Blue Horizon", the highest honour Seychelles bestows upon an international dignitary, recognising his leadership in sustainability, the Blue Economy, and ocean governance.

The visit coincides with both the 50th anniversary of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations and Seychelles' Golden Jubilee, with Prime Minister Modi participating in the National Day Parade on 29 June 2026. The breadth of agreements concluded today reflects a partnership the two leaders described as a shared responsibility over their common home, the Indian Ocean.