The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, a dear guest, who is paying an official two-day visit to Egypt.

The visit will witness summit discussions on ways to enhance the distinct bilateral relations and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.