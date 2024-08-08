Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. President El-Sisi extended his congratulations to the British prime minister on the formation of the new government. The President expressed that Egypt looked forward to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic and investment fields, as well as increasing trade between the two countries.

The call also touched on the international and regional situations. President El-Sisi explained Egypt's vision for restoring security and stability in the Middle East, which is currently experiencing a phase of ongoing escalation. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and to exchange captives. The President also emphasized the priority of allowing access to humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, alleviating their suffering, and advancing a political path based on the two-state solution.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, pointed out that the British prime minister noted Egypt's role and affirmed his commitment to maintaining intensive coordination with Egypt, within the framework of joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the region and to overcome the critical phase the Middle East is currently going through.